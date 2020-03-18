Fmr LLC Grows Position in Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS)

Fmr LLC lifted its position in Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) by 389.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,384 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,081 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in GAP were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of GAP by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,748,889 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $207,720,000 after purchasing an additional 147,963 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GAP by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,962,812 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $52,383,000 after purchasing an additional 191,799 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GAP by 2,651.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,686,184 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,910 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of GAP by 31.1% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,358,403 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $23,582,000 after purchasing an additional 322,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GAP by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,100,203 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $19,155,000 after purchasing an additional 445,744 shares during the last quarter. 60.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GPS stock opened at $8.35 on Wednesday. Gap Inc has a twelve month low of $6.79 and a twelve month high of $27.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.81.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The apparel retailer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.17. GAP had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gap Inc will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be issued a $0.2425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.62%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.24%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GPS. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on GAP from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on GAP from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of GAP in a research report on Friday, January 17th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on GAP from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on GAP from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GAP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.47.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

