Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Has $19.12 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 65,111 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,294 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 3.7% of Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $19,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in Apple by 2,180.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. CXI Advisors bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE bought a new position in Apple during the third quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. 60.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $252.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.27 and a 52-week high of $327.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1,059.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $302.14 and its 200 day moving average is $268.93.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AAPL. New Street Research raised Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Apple in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Cascend Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective (down from $375.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a price objective (up from ) on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.02.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Further Reading: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.