IPG Investment Advisors LLC Has $21.48 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,163 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,381 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 6.8% of IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $21,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 29,161.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $57,543,000 after purchasing an additional 16,838,124 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,039,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,122,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,091 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 300.3% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,066,679 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $312,813,000 after purchasing an additional 800,232 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1,823.4% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 806,104 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,187,000 after purchasing an additional 764,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,787,007 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,855,898,000 after purchasing an additional 633,366 shares during the last quarter. 60.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple stock opened at $252.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.27 and a 1-year high of $327.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,059.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $302.14 and its 200 day moving average is $268.93.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $368.00 to $328.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.02.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

