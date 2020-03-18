14,342 Shares in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) Bought by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,342 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,531,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,029,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $430,308,000 after purchasing an additional 212,706 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 558.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 929 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.5% during the third quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 460,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,242,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,674 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 5,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 14.6% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 8,113 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DGX opened at $86.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.38 and its 200 day moving average is $106.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.90. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 12-month low of $80.12 and a 12-month high of $118.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.32%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 405 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total value of $45,655.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 71,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,015,779.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP J. E. Davis sold 598 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total value of $67,412.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,740,521.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 238,759 shares of company stock worth $26,788,598 in the last three months. 1.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DGX shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Cfra raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays cut Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Quest Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.65.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

