Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $2.52 Million Holdings in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,349 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.60% of Park-Ohio worth $2,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 69.8% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Park-Ohio during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 16.4% during the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 8.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 39.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 4,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PKOH opened at $14.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $155.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 2.25. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.78 and a twelve month high of $38.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.35). Park-Ohio had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $379.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.77 million. Research analysts expect that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Park-Ohio’s payout ratio is currently 13.37%.

In other Park-Ohio news, insider Robert D. Vilsack purchased 6,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.76 per share, for a total transaction of $83,248.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 112,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,431.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PKOH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. TheStreet downgraded Park-Ohio from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Sidoti decreased their price objective on Park-Ohio from $49.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Park-Ohio from $30.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Park-Ohio from $40.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Park-Ohio currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.25.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. The company's Supply Technologies segment offers Total Supply Management solution, including engineering and design support, part usage and cost analysis, supplier selection, quality assurance, bar coding, product packaging and tracking, just-in-time and point-of-use delivery, electronic billing, and ongoing technical support services, as well as provides spare parts and aftermarket products; and production components, including valves, fuel hose assemblies, electro-mechanical hardware, labels, fittings, steering components, and other products.

