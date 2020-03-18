Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,299 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter valued at $7,979,000. Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its position in Performance Food Group by 138.3% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 20,395 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 11,835 shares during the period. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Performance Food Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 88,430 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Performance Food Group by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 81,229 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after purchasing an additional 28,718 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Performance Food Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 343,589 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $17,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFGC opened at $11.56 on Wednesday. Performance Food Group Co has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $54.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.97 and a 200 day moving average of $46.69.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 17.16%. Performance Food Group’s revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Performance Food Group Co will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PFGC. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $59.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.88.

In other news, Director Matthew C. Flanigan bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.57 per share, for a total transaction of $214,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,614.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew C. Flanigan bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.86 per share, for a total transaction of $83,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,174 shares in the company, valued at $635,183.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 9,987 shares of company stock worth $507,158 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

