Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 171 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,407 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 251,179 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,089,000 after acquiring an additional 95,077 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 69,303 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,197,000 after acquiring an additional 6,493 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,061,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,214,000. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 2,703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $169.25 on Wednesday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $147.08 and a 1-year high of $334.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $243.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.09.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Align Technology had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $649.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

ALGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wolfe Research raised Align Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.42.

In other Align Technology news, Director Susan E. Siegel sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.93, for a total transaction of $383,502.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,115,169.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.66, for a total value of $203,435.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

