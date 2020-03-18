Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 50,858 Shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) by 29.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,684 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 50,858 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRST. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fagan Associates Inc. purchased a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,015 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. 67.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on TRST. ValuEngine upgraded TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub cut TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th.

Shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock opened at $5.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $566.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.15. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a one year low of $5.01 and a one year high of $9.10.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $42.36 million during the quarter. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 27.45%. Sell-side analysts predict that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.068 dividend. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.00%.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

