Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Purchases New Position in Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 16,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 270.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

EPRT stock opened at $10.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $998.58 million, a PE ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.74. Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc has a 1 year low of $9.04 and a 1 year high of $29.34.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $39.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.32 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 3.83%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essential Properties Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.73.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

