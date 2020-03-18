Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Takes $1.26 Million Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Posted by on Mar 18th, 2020

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1,060.0% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 76.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of USB stock opened at $33.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $56.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.01. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $30.00 and a 1-year high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 25.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.09.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

