Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Invests $462,000 in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AKR. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,496,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,163,000 after purchasing an additional 558,764 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,146,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,244,000. Hill Winds Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,241,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 274,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,114,000 after purchasing an additional 122,759 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AKR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

In other Acadia Realty Trust news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 6,926 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total value of $177,374.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Joseph Napolitano sold 1,447 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $36,030.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,305.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AKR stock opened at $16.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Acadia Realty Trust has a one year low of $15.48 and a one year high of $29.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.36.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $77.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.46 million. Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 17.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.15%. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 82.27%.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic urban and street-retail corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

