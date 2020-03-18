Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Takes Position in American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,104,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,487,000 after buying an additional 338,284 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,557,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,542,000 after purchasing an additional 53,098 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,116,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,225,000 after purchasing an additional 140,374 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 770,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,363,000 after purchasing an additional 38,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 427,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,633,000 after purchasing an additional 7,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 12,085 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.94 per share, with a total value of $531,014.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 25,093 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.64 per share, for a total transaction of $894,314.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 65,410 shares of company stock worth $2,605,135 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Shares of NYSE:AAT opened at $24.37 on Wednesday. American Assets Trust, Inc has a 12 month low of $23.31 and a 12 month high of $49.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.51.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $98.95 million for the quarter. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 12.47%. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Assets Trust, Inc will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

American Assets Trust, Inc (the ?company?) is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier retail, office and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

