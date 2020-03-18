BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Cuts Stock Position in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its holdings in shares of WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,075 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,287 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in WABCO were worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of WABCO during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of WABCO by 1,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of WABCO during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of WABCO by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 408 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WABCO by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 699 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 98.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WABCO stock opened at $122.56 on Wednesday. WABCO Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.20 and a 52-week high of $146.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

WABCO (NYSE:WBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $777.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.97 million. WABCO had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 17.41%. On average, research analysts anticipate that WABCO Holdings Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of WABCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.67.

WABCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical, and aerodynamic products worldwide. The company engineers, develops, manufactures, and sells braking, stability, suspension, steering, transmission automation, and air management systems primarily for commercial vehicles.

