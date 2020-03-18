BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Raises Stock Position in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 59.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,592 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,580 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 68.4% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 89,885 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 14,329 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 32,363 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COG opened at $19.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.82. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 1-year low of $13.06 and a 1-year high of $27.65. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.38.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 32.96%. The firm had revenue of $461.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.08.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

