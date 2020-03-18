BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 13,231 Shares of A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 68.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,231 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,684,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $462,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,106 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,036,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,316,000 after acquiring an additional 520,947 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,173,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,542,000 after acquiring an additional 50,403 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,909,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,956,000 after acquiring an additional 187,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,409,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,159,000 after acquiring an additional 410,940 shares in the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A. O. Smith stock opened at $39.13 on Wednesday. A. O. Smith Corp has a 52 week low of $36.82 and a 52 week high of $56.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.49.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $750.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. A. O. Smith’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Corp will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.24%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.28.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

