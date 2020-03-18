216,757 Shares in Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB) Acquired by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 216,757 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Deutsche Bank by 798.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Deutsche Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Deutsche Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Deutsche Bank by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Deutsche Bank by 903.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 12,390 shares during the last quarter. 21.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DB opened at $5.79 on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank AG has a twelve month low of $4.99 and a twelve month high of $11.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.03.

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter. Deutsche Bank had a negative net margin of 15.54% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deutsche Bank AG will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on DB. ValuEngine upgraded Deutsche Bank from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Cfra lifted their price objective on Deutsche Bank from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Societe Generale upgraded Deutsche Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Deutsche Bank to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.92.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Deutsche Asset Management.

