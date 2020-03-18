National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $36.48

National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $36.48 and last traded at $36.38, with a volume of 3264 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.05.

NHI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on National Health Investors in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $74.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.25.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.15. The company has a quick ratio of 16.40, a current ratio of 16.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.35.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.46). National Health Investors had a net margin of 50.44% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $82.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that National Health Investors Inc will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $1.1025 dividend. This is an increase from National Health Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.24%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.36%.

In other National Health Investors news, CEO D. Eric Mendelsohn sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $362,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,008,708.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert T. Webb bought 2,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.28 per share, for a total transaction of $99,548.28. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 63,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,931,328.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,610,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,324,000 after buying an additional 39,974 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,025,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,534,000 after buying an additional 13,079 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 793,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,675,000 after buying an additional 193,903 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 678,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,305,000 after buying an additional 20,905 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 610,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,712,000 after buying an additional 53,107 shares during the period. 70.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI)

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

