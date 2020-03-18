Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $23.18

Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.18 and last traded at $23.18, with a volume of 3463 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.27.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mobile Mini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Sidoti increased their price objective on shares of Mobile Mini from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Mobile Mini from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.83.

Get Mobile Mini alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.57.

Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Mobile Mini had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $159.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Mobile Mini’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Mobile Mini Inc will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a $0.303 dividend. This is a boost from Mobile Mini’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. Mobile Mini’s dividend payout ratio is 59.90%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in Mobile Mini by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 13,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mobile Mini by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Mobile Mini by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mobile Mini by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Mobile Mini by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Mobile Mini Company Profile (NASDAQ:MINI)

Mobile Mini, Inc provides portable storage and specialty containment solutions. It operates through three segments: Storage Solutions North America, Storage Solutions United Kingdom, and Tank & Pump Solutions. The company offers various portable storage and office products, including steel storage containers and steel ground level offices serving construction companies, large and small retailers, medical centers, schools, utilities, distributors, the military, hotels, restaurants, entertainment complexes, and households for application in the storage of construction materials and equipment, retail and manufacturing inventory, documents and records, and other goods.

Further Reading: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.