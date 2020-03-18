Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Upgraded to Neutral by Goldman Sachs Group

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) was upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $24.00. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 54.80% from the company’s previous close.

DVN has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Devon Energy from to in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays upgraded Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.83.

NYSE DVN opened at $6.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.11. Devon Energy has a 12-month low of $6.36 and a 12-month high of $35.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.59, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.57.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 5.18%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Devon Energy will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,688,072 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $563,239,000 after buying an additional 319,348 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,566,805 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $222,480,000 after buying an additional 715,141 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,003,892 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $181,891,000 after buying an additional 1,294,700 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,454,934 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $167,309,000 after buying an additional 73,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $126,508,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

