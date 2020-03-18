BP (NYSE:BP) Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

BP (NYSE:BP) was downgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

BP has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup lowered shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.33.

BP stock opened at $18.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. BP has a 1 year low of $17.50 and a 1 year high of $45.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.80. The firm has a market cap of $63.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.82.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. BP had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $71.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. BP’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that BP will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BP. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of BP by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 10,158 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of BP by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,175 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in shares of BP by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 5,994 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its position in shares of BP by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 10,021 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of BP by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,278 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

