ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Posted by on Mar 18th, 2020

ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ING shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on ING Groep and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ING Group lowered ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ING Groep by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 3,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of ING Groep by 181.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 4,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ING opened at $5.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. ING Groep has a fifty-two week low of $4.65 and a fifty-two week high of $13.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a PE ratio of 3.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.93.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. ING Groep had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 26.13%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that ING Groep will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

