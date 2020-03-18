Zacks: Brokerages Expect Homology Medicines Inc (NASDAQ:FIXX) to Post -$0.76 EPS

Analysts expect that Homology Medicines Inc (NASDAQ:FIXX) will post ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Homology Medicines’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.82) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.74). Homology Medicines posted earnings of ($0.64) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 21.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Homology Medicines will report full year earnings of ($2.96) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.30) to ($2.67). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($3.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.28) to ($2.83). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Homology Medicines.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.13. Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 43.49% and a negative net margin of 6,237.46%. The company had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FIXX shares. ValuEngine raised Homology Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Homology Medicines in a report on Friday, March 13th. Oppenheimer raised Homology Medicines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday. FIX raised Homology Medicines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Homology Medicines in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Homology Medicines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIXX opened at $13.22 on Friday. Homology Medicines has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $31.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.39 and its 200-day moving average is $17.20.

In related news, insider Albert Seymour sold 9,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $187,226.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 154,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,157,348.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 8,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total value of $136,840.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 753,706 shares of company stock worth $12,851,722. 33.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Homology Medicines in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Homology Medicines by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 3,437 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Homology Medicines by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Homology Medicines by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Homology Medicines in the fourth quarter worth $255,000. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Homology Medicines

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders.

