Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI)

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $40.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $43.00. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 48.37% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of II-VI in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of II-VI from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating on shares of II-VI in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of II-VI in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of II-VI from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIVI opened at $26.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.85 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.62. II-VI has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $42.95.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The company had revenue of $666.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.30 million. II-VI had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%. II-VI’s quarterly revenue was up 94.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that II-VI will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Howard H. Xia sold 9,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $353,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,446,432. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $975,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,332,656.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,364,800 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of II-VI by 2,106.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,323,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,530 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of II-VI in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,066,000. Needham Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of II-VI by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 430,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,499,000 after purchasing an additional 214,000 shares in the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of II-VI in the 4th quarter valued at about $831,000. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of II-VI by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 13,884 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

