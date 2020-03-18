Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI)

Posted by on Mar 18th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $40.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $43.00. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 48.37% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of II-VI in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of II-VI from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating on shares of II-VI in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of II-VI in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of II-VI from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIVI opened at $26.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.85 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.62. II-VI has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $42.95.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The company had revenue of $666.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.30 million. II-VI had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%. II-VI’s quarterly revenue was up 94.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that II-VI will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Howard H. Xia sold 9,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $353,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,446,432. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $975,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,332,656.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,364,800 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of II-VI by 2,106.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,323,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,530 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of II-VI in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,066,000. Needham Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of II-VI by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 430,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,499,000 after purchasing an additional 214,000 shares in the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of II-VI in the 4th quarter valued at about $831,000. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of II-VI by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 13,884 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Analyst Recommendations for II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI)

Receive News & Ratings for II-VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for II-VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Devon Energy Upgraded to Neutral by Goldman Sachs Group
Devon Energy Upgraded to Neutral by Goldman Sachs Group
Darden Restaurants Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank
Darden Restaurants Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank
BP Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada
BP Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada
ING Groep NV Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts
ING Groep NV Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts
Zacks: Brokerages Expect Homology Medicines Inc to Post -$0.76 EPS
Zacks: Brokerages Expect Homology Medicines Inc to Post -$0.76 EPS
Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for II-VI
Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for II-VI


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report