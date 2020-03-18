American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) PT Lowered to $95.00 at UBS Group

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $116.00 to $95.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on American Electric Power from to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Scotiabank raised American Electric Power from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $93.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Guggenheim downgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised American Electric Power from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $96.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.73.

AEP stock opened at $91.20 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $40.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.31. American Electric Power has a 1-year low of $73.53 and a 1-year high of $104.97.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 12.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that American Electric Power will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 69,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $7,038,839.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,522 shares in the company, valued at $17,231,248.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Lana L. Hillebrand sold 8,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $894,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 108,304 shares of company stock worth $10,899,717. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 93,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,824,000 after acquiring an additional 47,350 shares during the period. Bank OZK boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 7,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 54,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,160,000 after acquiring an additional 6,996 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 8.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 226,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,186,000 after buying an additional 17,050 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,875,000 after buying an additional 11,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

