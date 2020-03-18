Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.17.

Several research firms have recently commented on MU. Longbow Research upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $240,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $1,139,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 301,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,170,473.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,744,300. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $396,000. RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,642,000. swisspartners Advisors Ltd acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,362,000. Beaconlight Capital LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Beaconlight Capital LLC now owns 107,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,787,000 after buying an additional 25,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. 79.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $37.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $41.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.78. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $32.14 and a 1-year high of $61.19.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company’s revenue was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

See Also: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.