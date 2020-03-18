Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Shares Bought by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,007 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $1,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SBNY. FMR LLC boosted its position in Signature Bank by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,166,025 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $432,511,000 after purchasing an additional 688,888 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Signature Bank by 169.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 235,948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,231,000 after purchasing an additional 148,338 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Signature Bank by 794.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 116,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,954,000 after purchasing an additional 103,732 shares during the period. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new position in Signature Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,649,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Signature Bank by 130.8% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 104,548 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,282,000 after purchasing an additional 59,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBNY stock opened at $94.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $80.61 and a 1 year high of $148.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.37.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.09. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 30.36%. The company had revenue of $345.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 11.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SBNY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Signature Bank in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Signature Bank from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Signature Bank from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered Signature Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Hovde Group lowered Signature Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Signature Bank currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.22.

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

