BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Grows Stock Position in SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) by 68.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,865 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $1,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 114.6% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on SL Green Realty from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on SL Green Realty from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on SL Green Realty from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America upgraded SL Green Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.75.

NYSE:SLG opened at $58.72 on Wednesday. SL Green Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $51.73 and a 1 year high of $96.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($1.52). SL Green Realty had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $218.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.14 million. On average, analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corp will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

Featured Story: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG).

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.