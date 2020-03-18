Credit Suisse AG Has $7.74 Million Stock Position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT)

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) by 29.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 497,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,814 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $7,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GT. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,672,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,004,000 after buying an additional 33,497 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 9,339,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,281,000 after purchasing an additional 494,193 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,303,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,052,000 after purchasing an additional 279,349 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,223,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,124,000 after purchasing an additional 574,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1,550.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,207,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073,513 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GT shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Standpoint Research raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $18.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Monday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.30.

Shares of GT stock opened at $5.71 on Wednesday. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co has a 52-week low of $5.44 and a 52-week high of $20.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.81.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.33). Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a positive return on equity of 5.15% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

