Credit Suisse AG Has $7.98 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 198.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 397,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 264,154 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $7,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FPE. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,009,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,931,000 after purchasing an additional 115,255 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 421.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000.

FPE stock opened at $16.12 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.76 and its 200-day moving average is $19.88. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $15.20 and a twelve month high of $20.50.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.0761 dividend. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st.

