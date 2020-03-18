Credit Suisse AG Takes $8.08 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 41,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,079,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 666.7% during the fourth quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Motco acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000.

Shares of IVW stock opened at $159.64 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $194.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.97. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $149.49 and a 1-year high of $211.15.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

