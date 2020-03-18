Credit Suisse AG Reduces Stock Position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 192,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 37,437 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACAD. Great Point Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 2,190,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,845,000 after buying an additional 690,742 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 170.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 970,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,919,000 after buying an additional 611,750 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,003,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,277,000 after buying an additional 548,277 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,020,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,740,000 after buying an additional 507,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,913,000. Institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ACAD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.75.

In other news, Director Laura Brege sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total value of $421,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 29.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $34.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.65. The company has a current ratio of 10.16, a quick ratio of 10.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of -21.49 and a beta of 2.38. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.56 and a 1-year high of $53.70.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $98.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.87 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 69.38% and a negative return on equity of 42.86%. Research analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD).

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.