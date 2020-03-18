MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,520 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.15% of MKS Instruments worth $8,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 1,072.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 645 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 144.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 734 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,876 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

In other news, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total transaction of $25,005.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,013 shares in the company, valued at $571,208.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MKSI. Benchmark raised their target price on MKS Instruments from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub cut MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on MKS Instruments from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.44.

MKSI stock opened at $82.46 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34 and a beta of 1.44. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.87 and a 52-week high of $122.30.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $500.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.92 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.