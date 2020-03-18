Credit Suisse AG Has $8.27 Million Stock Position in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI)

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 452,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,952 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.29% of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance worth $8,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 173.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. 67.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $916,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ARI opened at $9.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 57.38 and a quick ratio of 57.38. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc has a one year low of $7.59 and a one year high of $19.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.13.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 68.82%. The business had revenue of $81.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 103.95%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ARI shares. Compass Point started coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.80 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.08.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

