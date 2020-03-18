ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 3,215 Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 73,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,215 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DRH. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality in the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality in the fourth quarter valued at about $137,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality in the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 13,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DRH opened at $3.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1 year low of $2.33 and a 1 year high of $11.79. The stock has a market cap of $773.38 million, a P/E ratio of 3.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.99.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DRH. ValuEngine cut DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. DiamondRock Hospitality presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.40.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

