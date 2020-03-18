Credit Suisse AG Has $8.56 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 570.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 192,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 164,020 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $8,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Shares of BATS ITB opened at $26.95 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 52-week low of $31.19 and a 52-week high of $46.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.66.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

