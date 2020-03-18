Credit Suisse AG Sells 7,952 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,952 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.11% of Hubbell worth $8,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Hubbell by 791.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 496,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,339,000 after acquiring an additional 440,506 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in Hubbell during the fourth quarter worth about $56,022,000. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in Hubbell during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Hubbell by 101.8% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 339,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,191,000 after acquiring an additional 171,264 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Hubbell by 174.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 228,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,972,000 after acquiring an additional 145,135 shares during the period. 86.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hubbell alerts:

In other news, CEO David G. Nord sold 6,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total value of $944,547.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,489,648.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William R. Sperry sold 1,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total transaction of $283,517.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,683 shares in the company, valued at $11,422,411.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

HUBB stock opened at $108.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12 month low of $106.04 and a 12 month high of $155.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.56.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.08. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 44.83%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Hubbell from $157.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Hubbell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.50.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.