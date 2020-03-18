ProShare Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:FUT)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its position in ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:FUT) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,688 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF were worth $758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF stock opened at $40.05 on Wednesday. ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a one year low of $39.28 and a one year high of $40.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.45.

