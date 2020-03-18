Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its position in Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,824 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Epizyme were worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Epizyme in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Epizyme by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Epizyme in the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Epizyme in the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Epizyme in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Epizyme alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EPZM opened at $17.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 11.61, a quick ratio of 11.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Epizyme Inc has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $27.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.46.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.08). Epizyme had a negative net margin of 715.53% and a negative return on equity of 58.26%. The company had revenue of $4.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 million. Analysts anticipate that Epizyme Inc will post -2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Epizyme news, CEO Robert B. Bazemore sold 3,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.62, for a total transaction of $73,909.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,307,977.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shefali Agarwal sold 1,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total transaction of $45,411.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,120.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,545 shares of company stock valued at $319,322 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

EPZM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Epizyme from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Epizyme from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Epizyme in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Epizyme from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Epizyme in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.86.

Epizyme Profile

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company's lead products candidate is tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 histone methyltransferase, which is in the Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function; and Phase II clinical trial for adults and Phase I clinical trial for children with epithelioid sarcoma and other INI1-negative solid tumors.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM).

Receive News & Ratings for Epizyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epizyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.