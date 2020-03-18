ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 2,214 Shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,214 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Acadia Realty Trust were worth $816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 17,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $462,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $4,244,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $582,000.

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Acadia Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Acadia Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

In related news, VP Joseph Napolitano sold 1,447 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $36,030.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,305.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 6,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total value of $177,374.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock opened at $16.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.36. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $15.48 and a 52-week high of $29.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $77.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.27%.

Acadia Realty Trust Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic urban and street-retail corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.