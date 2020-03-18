Credit Suisse AG Boosts Stock Position in Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,355 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.20% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $8,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HR. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,810,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,653,000 after buying an additional 35,384 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,584,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,741,000 after buying an additional 217,765 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,244,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,018,000 after buying an additional 310,886 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 3,585,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,660,000 after buying an additional 500,280 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,523,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,993,000 after buying an additional 97,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert E. Hull sold 1,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $58,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,906,147.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HR. Citigroup upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Healthcare Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.71.

Shares of NYSE HR opened at $31.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.01 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.39. Healthcare Realty Trust Inc has a 1-year low of $28.53 and a 1-year high of $37.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.99.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $121.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.47 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust Inc will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.00%.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

