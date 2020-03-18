ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 673 Shares of Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,936,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 840,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,078,000 after acquiring an additional 33,086 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at about $459,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at about $303,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,206,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $110,503,000 after acquiring an additional 56,027 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 12,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.57, for a total transaction of $747,661.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,388,742.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ENTG shares. Loop Capital reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Entegris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Entegris has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $44.50 on Wednesday. Entegris Inc has a 1 year low of $33.75 and a 1 year high of $59.05. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.55 and its 200 day moving average is $49.93.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. Entegris had a return on equity of 24.07% and a net margin of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $427.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Entegris’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Entegris Inc will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.58%.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

