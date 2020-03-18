Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,607 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 759.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $222,000.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LGND opened at $79.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 65.66, a current ratio of 66.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.24 and a 52 week high of $130.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 523.19% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The firm had revenue of $27.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 7,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $794,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 160,968 shares in the company, valued at $17,706,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LGND has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from to and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.17.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND).

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.