ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 987 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,912 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 987 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,825,720 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $233,637,000 after purchasing an additional 25,470 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 46.9% in the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,279,840 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $143,767,000 after purchasing an additional 727,462 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,191,265 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $133,821,000 after purchasing an additional 85,313 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,683,073 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $102,775,000 after purchasing an additional 379,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,000,983 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $61,110,000 after purchasing an additional 168,610 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cfra dropped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.40.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Neal A. Shear acquired 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.28 per share, with a total value of $139,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $889,500.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jack A. Fusco acquired 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.34 per share, with a total value of $994,140.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 703,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,318,554.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 32,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,479,045 over the last three months.

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $34.57 on Wednesday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.45 and a 1 year high of $70.49.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $2.80. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

