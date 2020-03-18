ProShare Advisors LLC Has $740,000 Position in Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trustmark were worth $740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Trustmark by 1.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 37,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Trustmark by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its position in Trustmark by 333.8% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Trustmark by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Trustmark by 174.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRMK stock opened at $25.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.10. Trustmark Corp has a 12 month low of $20.47 and a 12 month high of $36.63.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $156.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.19 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 21.18%. Trustmark’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Trustmark Corp will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 1st were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Trustmark’s payout ratio is 37.55%.

A number of analysts recently commented on TRMK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Trustmark from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Trustmark from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Trustmark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

