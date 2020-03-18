Franklin Resources Inc. Has $7.19 Million Stock Position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 27.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,669 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 28,258 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $7,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Garmin by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,406 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,846 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 618 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,129 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GRMN opened at $73.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.95. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $67.50 and a 52 week high of $105.58.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.29. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 25.35%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. This is a boost from Garmin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.24%.

In other Garmin news, Director Joseph J. Hartnett bought 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.53 per share, with a total value of $48,444.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.33, for a total value of $64,763.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

GRMN has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Garmin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Garmin from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub cut Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Garmin from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.20.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

