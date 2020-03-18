Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Invests $28,000 in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 915 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of KBR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of KBR by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KBR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KBR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KBR in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 98.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KBR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of KBR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of KBR from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of KBR in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.13.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Sopp purchased 4,000 shares of KBR stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.85 per share, with a total value of $99,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,612,430.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 12,250 shares of KBR stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $313,845.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,904 shares in the company, valued at $1,534,740.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 8,525 shares of company stock worth $200,961 and have sold 15,031 shares worth $377,640. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KBR stock opened at $15.27 on Wednesday. KBR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.19 and a 52-week high of $31.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.54.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. KBR had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.67%.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

