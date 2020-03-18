ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 1,616 Shares of ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASGN were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ASGN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ASGN by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 5,974 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of ASGN by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 13,180 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ASGN during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $346,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of ASGN by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 185,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,700,000 after acquiring an additional 27,522 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in ASGN by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

ASGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on ASGN from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASGN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on ASGN from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. ASGN presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.86.

Shares of NYSE ASGN opened at $33.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.61. ASGN Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.84 and a fifty-two week high of $72.66.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. ASGN had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ASGN Inc will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

About ASGN

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology (IT) and professional staffing services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments.

