Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 29.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,051 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Rollins by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,145,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,998,000 after acquiring an additional 16,107 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,016,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,716,000 after buying an additional 30,450 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins during the third quarter worth about $32,724,000. Markel Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Markel Corp now owns 819,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,169,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 367,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,170,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.49% of the company’s stock.

ROL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on shares of Rollins from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rollins in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.99.

Rollins stock opened at $38.11 on Wednesday. Rollins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.36 and a 1 year high of $43.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.00. The company has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.49 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). Rollins had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The company had revenue of $506.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Rollins’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Rollins’s payout ratio is 65.75%.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

