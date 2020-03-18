BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $1.31 Million Position in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) by 74.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,065 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,742 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth $32,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 58.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total value of $5,494,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Thuan Pham sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $1,600,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 4,539,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,634,557.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,800,000 shares of company stock valued at $62,915,000 in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have commented on UBER. Lake Street Capital raised Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Cfra raised Uber Technologies to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

NYSE UBER opened at $18.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.11. The company has a market capitalization of $38.96 billion and a PE ratio of -2.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Uber Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $47.08.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 89.29% and a negative net margin of 60.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies Inc will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

