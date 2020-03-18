BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Lowers Holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 40.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,672 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. 27.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola European Partners alerts:

CCEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Coca-Cola European Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.29.

Shares of Coca-Cola European Partners stock opened at $32.96 on Wednesday. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC has a 52-week low of $32.54 and a 52-week high of $58.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.17 and a 200 day moving average of $52.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.31.

Coca-Cola European Partners Profile

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling flavors, energy drinks, juices, isotonics, and other drinks, as well as water. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Mezzo Mix, Schweppes, Royal Bliss, Fïnle, Monster, GLACÉAU Smartwater, Vio, Chaudfontaine, Fuze Tea, Honest Coffee, Oasis, Capri-Sun, Honest, and Tropico brands.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.